Host surprises virtual guests attending marriage by home-delivering wedding feast

Imagine attending a wedding virtually and having the sumptuous, traditional wedding fare delivered at your doorstep, as you near the end of the livestream. Well, this did indeed happen to about 150 virtual guests who were based out of Chennai.

With curbs on the number of guests at weddings, the host tied up with a caterer and wedding planner to ensure that the virtual guests had a near-real wedding celebration experience.

“The 23-dish meal was delivered in two hot cases, four smaller air-tight containers and two wire-baskets, for a family of two. After the meal, many even called back to check how they could return the vessels, but that’s the surprise- all the vessels and bags were the return gift” the wedding planner Mathangi Srinivasamurti, of Weddings and Marigolds told Zee media.

For the caterers who had prepared this fare, this is just a mere step-up from their routine offerings. Since the lockdown, they have been delivering food in disposable containers to various households and special events. But what made this event special was the planning and detail that went into its making.

“We have been home delivering North and South Indian meals amid the lockdown and it was a big hit. But, we didn’t expect this particular event to reach far and wide. Guests knew that they were getting lunch delivered at home, but wouldn’t have expected the complete, traditional Tamil “Elai Saapaadu” that is served on a banana leaf” Sowmya of Arusuvai Arasu, the caterer told Zee Media.

It's not just the food, but there were even detailed blueprints, menu cards shared with the guests - visually depicting where each dish had to be placed (as per the traditional style) on the banana leaf.

Sowmya added that this was her tenth such event since the lockdown started and that they had ensured a seamless experience for everyone who had received the food.

“Every virtual guest who received the food quickly started spreading the word about their experience. In no time, the surprised guests started sharing the pictures with their friends and family and made it a social media sensation”, she said.