Woman fakes 'terminal cancer' to win funds for 'perfect wedding'

For a "perfect wedding", a woman faked terminal cancer to make her friends pay £8,500 (USD 11,333.90) for her marriage, suggest reports.

Toni Standen, 29, from the UK even shaved her head and gave several newspaper interviews that she needed money so that she and her partner could be a part of the 'day they deserved'.

She even used her father, who was suffering from cancer to gather support.

Standen's father, Derek, who died before the wedding in Widnes, Cheshire recorded a video message that was played out on the day of marriage.

English football club Everton also recorded a video with top players who extended their wishes to the family.

Her friends even set up a GoFundMe page for the donation of the couple's wedding.

On the day of marriage, the video recorded by Derek was played out, which made the guests attending the marriage emotional.

However, the bride soon started cracking jokes and gave a "faultless speech", a guest said, reports Daily Mirror.

"After hearing her father's laboured words she got up and gave a faultless speech, even cracking a few jokes," the guest said.

Witnesses claim that post the wedding, the couple went to a nearby hotel and counted the cash that they received in the wedding before setting off for a honeymoon in Turkey.

They also went to Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Italy despite Standen's critical health.

However, Standen's lies were exposed when she claimed that she contracted novel coronavirus, which triggered suspicion among friends and they reportedly confronted her.

As per Daily Mirror, she has admitted her fraud, which one of her friends describe as "ultimate betrayal"

The report said that Standen has pleaded guilty to fraud and now faces jail term.

