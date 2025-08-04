/Himachal Pradesh weather: Heavy rain alert sounded for several areas, including Kullu, Mandi

The hill state of India's Himachal Pradesh has observed intense rainfall this monsoon so far. Heavy rainfall during the months of June and July has led to large scale devastation in the state, including the loss of lives. Since June 20, 179 people have lost their lives including 101 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, said the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Another 78 have died in road accidents due to poor weather conditions.

Till August 3, about 296 roads have been declared impassable, 134 power distribution transformers are out of service, and 266 water supply schemes have been disrupted pointing to the destruction caused in the state due to heavy rains.

The districts of Mandi, Kullu and Chamba have been the worst hit as most casualties and infrastructure damage have been reported from these areas. Mandi has received 574.7 mm of rainfall in the month of July, which is the highest in the state so far this monsoon.

National Highway-505 in Lahaul-Spiti also remains closed due to landslides and flash floods.

The local authorities are working around the clock to restore access and resume services affected by rain and related incidents. resident have also been advised to remain alert, avoid travel in vulnerable zones, and follow all weather related advisories.

Forecast of heavy rain

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast normal to above normal rainfall in many parts of Himachal Pradesh in August.