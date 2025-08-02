/Himachal Pradesh may vanish from map: India's Supreme Court warns of unchecked tourist inflow, ecological damage

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh in India would definitely be among favourite tourist destinations of several people. The massive tourist inflow that the state witnesses every year to places like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Kasol, and Mcleodganj is a testimony to it. This has led to environmental degradation in the form of depleting green areas, construction of buildings and hotels and infrastructure development.

The Supreme Court of India has taken a strong stance on the "ecological damage" in the state. Observing that the situation in Himachal Pradesh has been deteriorating, the apex court said climate change is having a "visible and alarming impact" on the state and the ongoing ecological damage will lead to Himachal "vanishing in thin air".

"We want to impress upon the state government and Union of India that earning revenue is not everything. Revenue cannot be earned at the cost of environment and ecology," said a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said on July 28.

"If things proceed the way they are as on date, the day is not far when the entire state of HP may vanish in thin air from the map of the country. God forbid this doesn't happen," it added.

The court made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by a private hotel company against a June 2025 state notification that declared Shri Tara Mata Hill as a green area and prohibited fresh private construction.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court had declined the plea of the hotel company challenging the state's June 2025 notification after which the company approached the Supreme Court.

The apex court while hearing the case also observed that the ecological damage in the hill state is largely due to human activity and not nature.

“The nature definitely is annoyed with the activities that are going on in Himachal Pradesh," the bench observed.

The court listed a number of issues like unchecked hydropower projects, rapid expansion of roadways, deforestation, and unregulated construction of multi-storey buildings as major factors for the environmental damage in the state and urged the state government to consult geologists, environmental experts, and local communities before launching development projects.

“With forests encompassing more than 66 per cent of the total land area, Himachal Pradesh is renowned for its abundant beauty and greenery. But the danger to this natural richness is growing as a result of human greed and apathy," said the court.