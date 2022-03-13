High level visits from Colombia, Mexico to India in few weeks

As the COVID-19 crisis is easing up, Delhi is gearing up for a number of high-level visits, especially from Latin America. Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez and Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard will be on an India visit in a few weeks' time. The visit comes even as both sides have been firming up relations.

When it comes to Colombia, energy will be a key focus area of talks. ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is the only Indian public sector enterprise in the south American country involved in both exploration and production of oil.

Both countries have been having space collaboration as well. In November 2018 ISRO launched FACSAT 1 satellite of the Colombian Air Force on PSLV-C43/HysIS mission. It was the first-ever Colombian Air Force Nano-satellite.

Also read | Can share our good, bad experiences with India on trade deal with US: Mexico

Colombia's Vice Prez Marta Lucía Ramírez was on India visit last year. During an exclusive interview with WION that time, Vice President Ramírez said she sees Indo Pacific as a region that has "a lot of opportunities for growth and wealth creation" even as she highlighted connect with the Pacific Alliance-- a block of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

The visit of Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will have a focus on consultations at the United Nations Security Council. Both India and Mexico are non-permanent members of the security council. Last year India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar visited Mexico, the first such visit by an Indian foreign minister to the central American country in over 40 years.

With relaxation in coronavirus restrictions, Delhi is expected to see more diplomatic engagements. The new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits India over the coming weekend. Last year, the Denmark Prime Minister and Russian President had visited Delhi, the first such visit to India amid the COVID-19 crisis in many months. Delhi has been a busy capital in terms of incoming visits in pre-covid time.