Heavy storm in Maharashtra uproots giant tree, 7 killed and 5 injured

In Akola city of Indian state of Maharashtra, heavy rainfall and storm on Sunday resulted in the killing of at least seven persons while five more were injured, as per reports.

The incident took place at around 7 in the evening when a huge tree crashed on a tin shack, where people were taking cover. As a religious ceremony was taking place in front of a temple, a large number of worshippers were seeking shelter behind the tin shed.

Due to heavy rain and strong winds, an old Neem tree (Indian lilac) fell on it. About 35 to 40 people were buried under the shed, killing 7, as per reports citing authorities.

Five injured were are now receiving treatment at Akola Medical College.

The moment the authorities learned about the event, they dispatched emergency services to carry out rescue operations. A JCB equipment was also brought in to raise the tree trunk and the toppled structure.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, expressed condolences for the victims' families. He further promised financial support on behalf of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

"It is painful to report that some devotees were killed when a tree fell on a tin shed when some people had gathered for a religious ceremony at Paras in Akola district. I pay my humble respects to them," reported ANI news agency quoting the deputy CM Fadnavis.

"The Collector and the Superintendent of Police immediately visited the spot and are coordinating to ensure timely treatment of the injured. We are constantly in touch with them," he added.

"Some of the injured have been admitted to the District General Hospital and minor injuries are being treated at Balapur."

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased from the state government and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

On 7 April, Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain were likely to occur. It said the city can expect gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Jalna, Beed, Sangli, Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Solapur & Ratnagiri for couple of hours.

