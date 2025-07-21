/Heavy rain triggers landslide on Vaishno Devi yatra route, 4 pilgrims injured

Heavy rain in parts of Jammu and Kashmir led to a landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route in Katra - base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine - on Monday morning, reported PTI,

citing officials. Four pilgrims have were injured in the incident while the movement along the old track was disrupted.

Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga - starting point for the yatra where mostly pony riders gather -was the main point where the landslide took place around 8.50 am.

Immediately after the incident, rescue team reached the spot and recused four trapped pilgrims, who were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

An orange alert was sounded for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on Monday.

Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar are also likely to witness lightning accompanied by strong winds