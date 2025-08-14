/Heavy rain likely to soak Delhi on Independence Day? What forecasters say

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, triggering waterlogging at several places and setting the stage for a wet run-up to Independence Day celebrations. Following the rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for a day.

The part of the national capital experienced light to moderate showers, including areas such as India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Lajpat Nagar. In addition, the neighbouring area of Noida also experienced rainfall. The ongoing downpour is part of a broader weather system that is expected to bring more showers across Delhi-NCR throughout the day, with cloudy skies likelyto continue until late evening.

According to the forecast data from AQI.in, a notable change in Delhi’s weather pattern is expected from August 14, with an 84% possibility of moderate rain on Thursday and approximately 8.32 mm of precipitation predicted.

Heavy rain is expected to gradually ease from August 17

Rainfall intensity is expected to increase on August 15 and 16, with projections of 15.58 mm and 10.34 mm, respectively. These wet conditions are accompanied by high humidity levels, reaching up to 80% on August 17, which are likely to cause discomfort despite cooler temperatures.

With around 10.25 mm of rain, the wet weather will continue into August 17 before gradually easing on August 18 and 19, though scattered spells are still likely. Daytime temperatures are predicted to remain between 26°C and 36.2°C, with nighttime lows hovering around 26°C.

Meanwhile, an August 11 report of the IMD disclosed that the national capital has received more than 706 mm of rainfall ever since the beginning of 2025, which is over 91% of the normal annual rainfall mark of 774.4 mm.