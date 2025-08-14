LOGIN
  /Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rains, severe waterlogging in Gurugram; IMD issues red alert - Latest updates here

Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rains, severe waterlogging in Gurugram; IMD issues red alert - Latest updates here

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 09:05 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 09:05 IST

Heavy rain hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning (Aug 14), prompting the IMD to issue a red alert. Several areas experienced severe waterlogging due to the downpour.

Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR

On Thursday morning (Aug14), intense rainfall battered several parts of Delhi-NCR, leading to widespread waterlogging in multiple areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) initially issued a yellow alert, but upgraded it to a red alert as the weather conditions worsened.

Major congestion due to heavy rainfall
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Major congestion due to heavy rainfall

The heavy downpour caused significant disruption, especially in low-lying regions where drainage systems struggled to cope with the volume of water. Commuters faced delays, and traffic congestion was reported from several key routes.

Heavy rain also lashed Delhi NCR on Tuesday
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Heavy rain also lashed Delhi NCR on Tuesday

The recent spells of rain follow days of intense downpour across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region. Earlier this week, particularly on Tuesday, the heavy rainfall severely disrupted daily life

What IMD's Red Alert means?
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What IMD's Red Alert means?

The IMD’s red alert indicates a warning of extremely heavy rainfall and advises residents to stay cautious and limit outdoor activities to avoid weather-related risks. According to IMD, the minimum temperature will remain from 24-26 degree celsius to maximum 32-34 degree-celsius for today.

Waterlogging in Gurugram, schools shut in Lucknow, warning in Andhra Pradesh
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Waterlogging in Gurugram, schools shut in Lucknow, warning in Andhra Pradesh

Severe waterlogging was reported in Gurugram. As heavy rains have lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh, all government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 have been directed to remain closed in Lucknow today. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forecast at isolated locations across Andhra Pradesh were also issued.

