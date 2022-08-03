Heatwaves increasing in India during monsoon season but related fatalities fall

The government noted on Wednesday (August 3) that temperatures in India have increased during the monsoon season and the country might see more frequent heatwaves in the coming days, though the deaths related to heatwaves have certainly decreased recently. India experienced its hottest March in more than a century. Extreme high temperatures also occurred in April and May; climate change is the primary reason for it. According to India’s minister of science, technology, and earth sciences, Jitendra Singh, "The average temperature during the monsoon season is found to be rising in the last two decades," Reuters reported.

India reported 24 fatalities caused by heatwaves up to July, compared to none for the entire previous year and 25 deaths in the year 2020. A multi-year high, 505 deaths, occurred in the year 2019.

The minister further added that the temperature in the country has been increasing during the monsoon since the last two decades. According to Singh, India’s temperature during the month of June to September monsoon season increased from less than 28 degrees Celsius in 2001 to nearly 28.4 degrees Celsius last year. However, as per the data presented by Singh to MPs, the number of deaths from heatwaves has decreased recently.

The minister didn’t explain why there have been fewer fatalities in recent years, but the government earlier changed timings for schools and offices in an effort to decrease exposure to heat.

In Asia and east Africa, it brings on sweltering temperatures, causing torrential rains and flooding in South America.

