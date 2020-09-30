Hathras gangrape case: Family accuses UP police of forcefully cremating victim

The dead body of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras, who died in a Delhi hospital after sustaining serious injuries during an alleged gang rape, was cremated early Wednesday in her village amid tight security.

Her family alleged that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

However, the local police officials said that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

"We have talked to the victim`s family members. The last rites of the victim have been performed keeping in view of peace situation here. Four accused have already been arrested. Police and administration will ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice," Prem Prakash Meena, Hathras Joint Magistrate said.

"Financial assistance has been provided to her family," he said.

"The cremation was done around 2.30 am - 3 am," the father of the deceased woman said on Wednesday morning.

