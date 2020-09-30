Take 'strictest action' against Hathras rape culprits: PM Modi to CM Yogi

Hathras rape culprits: PM Modi to CM Yogi - After the brutal gang rape and murder case of Hathras sparking outrage in India and abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strictest action against the culprits.

The girl was gang-raped and strangulated on September 14 when she had gone to collect fodder from the field. Following which she was admitted to the J N Medical College Hospital in Aligarh with serious injuries. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

Hathras rape culprits

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The SIT, according to IANS, will comprise of home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, DIG Chandra Prakash and IPS officer Poonam.

"Culprits of Hathras gangrape incident will not be spared. An SIT has been formed to investigate the incident, the team will submit a report within next 7 days. To ensure swift justice, this case will be tried in a fast-track court," said the Chief Minister.

All four accused have already been arrested.

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has been facing massive criticism over the incident.

"The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police," the victim`s brother told the media.

However, Hathras police have denied the charges and has issued a notice saying the coercion being talked about on social media is canard. It said: "The family cremated the body with due rituals under the supervision of police and administration."

(With inputs from agencies)