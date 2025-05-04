Man has been arrested for breaking into internet sensation Seema Haider's house on Saturday (May 3). Police has identified him as Tejas; he is a resident of Gujarat's Surender Nagar. The accused claims that Seema performed 'black magic' on him.

The police officials have mentioned that the accused, who broke into Seema Haider's residence in Greater Noida area at 7 PM, seemed 'mentally unstable'.

"He hails from Gujarat and took a general coach ticket of a train from Gujarat to New Delhi. From New Delhi Railway Station, he reached the village by bus. He has screenshots of Seema on his mobile phone," Sujeet Updhyay, official in-charge at Rabupura Kotwali told news agency PTI.

"During integration, he told police that Seema has done black magic on him. Further investigation is underway," Upadhyay added.

"Love can't overwrite loyalty. Seema Haider may have crossed borders for love, but national security doesn't bend for personal stories. India first, emotions later."#PulwamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/UHJBrjShtN — Rahul (@BizNitiRahul) April 26, 2025

After the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the government of India has ordered Pakistani nationals to return. And amid the tensions between the two countries, Haider in an emotional message appeals to the prime minister of India and CM of Uttar Pradesh to let her stay with her family in India.

She said, “I do not want to go to Pakistan. I appeal to Modi ji and Yogi ji that I am in their refuge now. I was Pakistan's daughter, but now I'm the daughter-in-law of India. Let me stay here.”

The 32-year-old from Pakistan's Sindh province had made headlines for crossing the border to meet her lover, now husband, Sachin Meena. Haider had commenced her journey with children from Karachi in May 2023. She had travelled to India via Nepal. Her love story had painted the internet red; her videos had gone viral both in India and Pakistan.