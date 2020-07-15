Handsfree amenities, plasma air purification: Indian Railways develops the post-Covid coach

Indian Railways has developed post-Covid train coaches to fight coronavirus with several special features in new coaches, which including foot-operated soap dispensers and toilet flushes, new door handles and handrails coated with anti-microbial copper.

"The Coach has been designed by Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala to prevent the spread of Covid 19. The Ministry said, Railways has taken numerous steps and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus infection," the Railways Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, "this Coach has the provision of plasma air equipment in the air conditioning duct. This equipment will sterilize the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach Covid-19 and particulate matter resistant."



This Post Covid Coach has design improvements in the coach like handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails & latches, plasma air purification and titanium di-oxide coating for Covid free passenger journey, the Railways added.

"Future Ready Railway: Designed to fight Coronavirus, Railways creates 1st Post Covid Coach' with handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails & latches, plasma air purification, Titanium di-oxide coating.

"For Covid-Free passenger journey!," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.