/H1N1 cases surge in Delhi-NCR, over 1,700 infected so far this year; JP Nadda calls review meet

Delhi-NCR is facing a rise in H1N1, also known as swine flu, along with other respiratory infections amid humid and variable weather conditions in the national capital. Several people, along with doctors and the head of a government hospital, have tested positive for H1N1 due to an increase in cases across the region.



Doctors are confirming more patients with flu-like symptoms, and some patients are experiencing falling oxygen levels, raising concerns about severe respiratory illness. Delhi has crossed 1777 H1N1 cases so far this year, while 229 cases were found during the same period last year. The sharp rise in cases comes amid the monsoon, when respiratory infections become more common.



H1N1 can cause sudden fever, dry cough, body aches, headache, sore throat, chills and fatigue. In some cases, patients can develop breathing difficulties and low oxygen levels. People should seek medical attention if they experience breathlessness, chest pain, persistent high fever, confusion, bluish lips or worsening symptoms.

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JP Nadda calls review meet

To review the ongoing H1N1 situation in Delhi-NCR, Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to hold a meeting with the Health Minister of the National Capital Territory and senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Government of NCT of Delhi on Friday (August 21).



The review is likely to examine the rising epidemiological situation, preparedness of healthcare facilities, availability of diagnostic and treatment facilities, and steps being taken by the Delhi government and health officials to monitor and contain the spread of H1N1.



Although most healthy individuals recover from influenza without complications, certain groups face a higher risk of severe illness, including elderly people, young children, pregnant women, and those with underlying conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart or lung disease, or compromised immunity.



Prompt treatment matters most for high-risk individuals and those experiencing moderate to severe symptoms. Oseltamivir tends to work best when administered early in the course of illness, whereas antibiotics aren't typically necessary for H1N1 unless a secondary bacterial infection is suspected.