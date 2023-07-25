Gyanvapi mosque management moves high court over ASI survey

The Gyanvapi mosque case has become the centre of attention in India as the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday (July 25) began hearing a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple. The plea is being heard in the court of Prakash Padia

The mosque is built adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in the northern Indian city in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to probe the claims and determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier.

On Friday, the ASI was ordered by the Varanasi district court to conduct a survey using technologies like ground penetrating radar and excavations in case it is required.

But when the ASI team was inside the complex, the Supreme Court issued an order to pause the survey came on Monday. The order was applicable till 5:00pm (IST) Wednesday.

The order was passed by the court while hearing a petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), the caretaker of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who is one of the counsels of the Hindu petitioners in the legal dispute, said the survey work lasted for about four hours before it was stopped.

He said that to carry out a detailed inspection, the entire premises was inspected and measured and four teams were deployed at the four corners.

Chaturvedi further added that the survey proceedings have been recorded by installing four cameras at the four corners of the mosque.

He said that the stones and bricks on the premises were also inspected.

He added, "We are sure that the entire complex belongs to the temple and the result of the survey will be in our favour."

Also read: 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass

Vishnu Shankar Jain, another counsel representing the petitioners, said, "We will go to the high court and argue on this issue within two days. A wrong statement is being given by the Muslim side that vandalism is being done in the campus, while only measurement and mapping work is being carried out during the survey."

Now the Allahabad High Court will hear again on Wednesday a plea against a Varanasi court order. Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter during the day, and posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.

Senior advocate SFA Naqvi argued on behalf of the mosque management.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE