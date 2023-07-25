India: 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass

The celebrations are on for the 24th anniversary of the Kargil war in the Drass sector of Kargil district in Ladakh. The war memorial at Drass has been all set to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war. There is a huge rush of people arriving in Kargil to participate in the Celebrations.

The Indian army’s war veterans from across the country have arrived to attend the celebrations and to remember the martyred soldiers of the Kargil war. Sources in the army say that Defence Minister Rajnath singh would be attending the main function on July 26. He would pay tribute to the soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

“Our surveillance has improved, our communication has improved, accordingly we are able to decide the firepower. We have new helicopters, and the soldiers are provided with the best arms and ammunition now. It’s far superior now,” Said Brigadier OP Yadav.

The whole of Kargil is buzzing with people as tourists visiting the area are stopping by to witness the preparations at the war memorial. The Indian army will do a display of the latest arms and ammunition acquired since the Kargil war.

“We planned our trip to Kargil and Leh in such a way that we should be able to attend the Kargil Vijay Diwas. It gives us extreme pride to see what our soldiers have done for us and still continue to protect us always. We are highly thankful to the Indian army for their efforts. We feel proud to be here,” said Veena, who is a tourist.

The celebrations would continue on the 25th and 26th of July commemorating India's triumph in the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan.

The Indian army had also brought the families of the martyred soldiers for them to attend the celebrations. The main event to mark the Vijay Diwas and commemorate the jawans' martyrdom will begin on Tuesday with floral tributes at the memorial, where many current and former top Army officers will lay wreaths. The ceremony will be followed by a memorial service and a visit to the 'Hut of Remembrance' -- a museum constructed adjacent to the memorial.

India lost over 500 soldiers in the Kargil war before they were victorious in recapturing all the peaks that were captured by the Pakistan army.

