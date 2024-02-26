LIVE TV
Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC dismisses plea challenging order permitting prayers in 'Vyas Tehkhana'

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Feb 26, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
File photo of Gyanvapi complex. Photograph:(Reuters)
With this, the order of the district judge has been upheld. 

The Allahabad High Court on Monday (Feb 26) dismissed a plea challenging a court order permitting Hindu parties to offer puja in the 'vyas tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi complex, the news agency ANI reported. With this, the order of the district judge has been upheld. 

More details will be added soon...