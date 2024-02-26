Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC dismisses plea challenging order permitting prayers in 'Vyas Tehkhana'
File photo of Gyanvapi complex. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
With this, the order of the district judge has been upheld.
The Allahabad High Court on Monday (Feb 26) dismissed a plea challenging a court order permitting Hindu parties to offer puja in the 'vyas tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi complex, the news agency ANI reported. With this, the order of the district judge has been upheld.
More details will be added soon...