/'Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail': Rahul Gandhi targets CEC, says 'Modi, Shah wouldn't be in power without him'

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (November 1) said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from his post and jailed, accusing him of vote theft. Rahul Gandhi's remark came while addressing the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. At the rally, Rahul Gandhi said action will be taken against the CEC, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their political post without him.



“Listen to me. What I say always turns out to be true, doesn’t it? I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail. Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither Narendra Modi would have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah would have become Home Minister,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi on farmers, youth and labourers' rights

The LoP also highlighted concerns over escalating issues facing farmers, youth and labourers, and alleged that they were being denied their respective rights. He added that the wealth of the country has been concentrated in the hands of a few.



He went on to argue that farmers are being denied their due, young people cannot find work, labourers are deprived of their rights, and the country’s wealth has concentrated in the hands of just two or three individuals. “We do not want such an India, and we will not accept such an India,” he said. The Congress leader also accused the Election Commission of facilitating vote theft across several state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, alleging that results were manipulated both through EVMs and tampering with electoral rolls.

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“For years, vote theft has been happening in this country. Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: in all these elections, vote theft has occurred. Votes have been stolen through EVMs and by deleting and adding names to voter lists,” he said.



Rahul Gandhi went further, claiming that 15 per cent of India’s voters had been struck off the electoral rolls following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling the outcome an illegal, stolen election. “It was a stolen election. I am not the one saying this; the Election Commission is saying this,” he said.