/Gujarat plane crash: Families of two young flight attendants from Manipur recall last conversations

Manipur is mourning the loss of two promising young professionals who died in the fatal Air India crash on Thursday (June 12). Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam and Lamnunthem Singson worked as flight attendants with the airline. Nganthoi was 21 years old and was selected during campus recruitment at DM College of Commerce in the state capital, Imphal.

Her parents are in a state of shock. She was the second of three girls and bagged her first job with Air India as a teenager.

Her father, Nandesh Kumar Sharma, recalled that her last call was to her sister at 11:30 am, whom she told that she is flying to London and won't be able to talk for a few days. Nganthoi was scheduled to return on June 15. This turned out to be her last call to her family. Three hours later, her sister started panicking after her aunt told her about the crash on the phone. They did not have access to online news because the internet had gone down in some areas due to protests over the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol member last week.

Also Read: Ahmedabad plane crash | Indian govt launches probe, sets up high-level committee to 'strengthen aviation safety'

Kumar told the Indian Express that she had just given her first semester exams when she decided to join a few friends for the air hostess interview. She was always travelling and living in Mumbai with other women from Manipur who work for Air India. He hoped that she would one day find a stable job in Manipur.

Lamnunthem Singson's family used to live in Imphal's Old Lambulane but left everything behind because of the ethnic clashes in 2023. They have been living in Kangpokpi district as internally displaced persons, or IDPs. Her mother, Nemneilhing Singson, raised the three siblings alone after her husband passed away a few years ago. Lamnunthem was her only daughter, NDTV reported.

Also Read: Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India confirms 241 fatalities, 1 survivor



Other residents have been reaching out to the family at their small rented house ever since the news broke. Her mother is still waiting for some kind of official word, hoping her daughter is alright.

Lamnunthem told her mother, Nemneilhing Singson, on her last call that she was going to Ahmedabad for duty.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people crashed on Thursday afternoon. Only one passenger survived miraculously, as the airline stated that everyone on board had died. Several students died on the ground as the plane crashed at a medical college hostel.