From petals to pride: Navsari’s debut flower show sets world record in Gujarat

Gujarat's Navsari witnessed a historic first this week as the city’s maiden flower show etched its name into the Guinness World Records, turning a celebration of nature into a moment of global recognition.

What began as a local initiative to promote greenery and public engagement ended with Navsari earning an international spotlight.

The centrepiece of the flower show was a stunning floral installation spelling “NAVSARI”, stretching nearly 49 feet in length and standing eight feet tall. Crafted using over 95,000 fresh flowers, the vibrant structure set a Guinness World Record for the largest word made entirely of flowers.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Officials from Guinness World Records were present to verify the feat, drawing loud applause from visitors and organisers alike as the record was officially confirmed.

Held at a sprawling open venue in the city, the flower show showcased more than one million plants, including 25 varieties of flowering species in over 40 different colours.

From carefully manicured flower beds to intricate vertical gardens, every corner of the exhibition reflected meticulous planning and months of preparation by horticulture teams and civic officials.

Beyond the record-breaking display, the show captivated visitors with its larger-than-life floral sculptures. Replicas of national icons and landmarks—including an ISRO rocket model, a majestic tiger, the Statue of Unity, and Navsari’s historic structures—were recreated entirely using flowers and plants, becoming instant photo attractions for families and tourists.

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Navsari MP C.R. Paatil, who inaugurated the event, said the flower show symbolised sustainable development and civic pride. He noted that the achievement was not just about setting a record, but about encouraging environmental awareness and community participation.

Residents thronged the venue over multiple days, many calling it the biggest and most visually striking public exhibition the city has ever hosted.

For Navsari, the flower show was more than a colourful spectacle—it was a statement of ambition, creativity and collective effort that has now bloomed into history.