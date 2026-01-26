/Gujarat: Global boost for sports education as Deakin University enters GIFT city

In a major boost to India’s sports education and professional sports ecosystem, Australia’s Deakin University has announced plans to set up a Sports Hub in Gujarat’s GIFT City. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)has been signed between Deakin University, GIFT City authorities, and the Government of Gujarat, marking a significant international academic collaboration.

The proposed facility will be the first international Centre of Excellence for Sports Studiesto be established in GIFT City. It is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of sports education, research, and professional training in India.

The Sports Hub will focus on offering globally benchmarked programmes in sports management, sports science, high-performance training, and allied disciplines.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Officials said the initiative aligns with India’s growing emphasis on building a structured and competitive sports ecosystem.

With professional leagues expanding across cricket, football, kabaddi, badminton, and athletics, the demand for trained professionals in sports science, data analytics, performance management, and administration has increased significantly.

The Deakin Sports Hub aims to bridge this gap by producing industry-ready talent equipped with international exposure and best practices.

Trending Stories

Through this collaboration, Indian students will gain access to international curriculum standards, cutting-edge research, and global faculty expertise, without having to relocate abroad. The hub is also expected to facilitate student exchange programmes, joint research projects, and industry partnershipswith sports organisations in India and overseas.