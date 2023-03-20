Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, significance, auspicious time, wishes and all you need to know about the festival

People in India's Maharashtra and Goa will be celebrating the Marathi new year festival known as 'Gudi Padwa' on March 22 and the auspicious time will begin from March 21 at 10:52 pm to March 22 at 08:00 pm. The Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the spring season in South India. According to the Hindu Calendar, the festival is observed every year on the first day of the Chaitra month. On the same days, South Indian states Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Ugadi or Yogadi.

On March 22, there will be a bank holiday in Maharashtra.

Significance:

The Gudi Padwa festival marks the start of the Marathi new year, as per the Luni-solar calendar. Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Pujba, are various names of the Hindu New Year based on the Solar calendar.

On this day, people in Maharashtra will hoist flags to Honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's victories and devotees will also hoist Gudi as a symbol of Lord Ram's 14-year exile and return.

Check the details:

When is Gudi Padwa: March 22, 2023

Auspicious time: March 21 10:52 pm to March 22 08:50 pm.

Here are some Gudi Padwa messages and wishes to share with your loved ones:

Gudi Padwa is a day of a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success, surprises and happiness to you and your family. Have a great Gudi Padwa.

Live love and spread happiness, joy and blessings with all. These are my prayers for you. Happy Guddi Padwa

On this auspicious day of Guddi Padwa may you be endowered with happiness, great health and wealth.

Guddi Padwa is finally here! An important day for you and me. I pray for your goodwill and health. May you be blessed till eternity.

I pray to the almighty that this Gudi Padwa, you and your family are blessed with good health, peace and harmony.

I am missing you this Guddi Padwa. This wish comes from my heart. May you be blessed all through the year.