Government of Maldives clarifies over false information regarding ties with India

The government of Maldives has released a statement on Sunday (December 19) over false "misguided and unsubstantiated" information regarding the bilateral ties with India. The government of Maldives said that it is "profoundly concerned" by the attempts to propagate hatred towards India.

Mentioning India as one of the closest bilateral partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives called out the involved "political personalities" and other individuals who spread hatred and made false allegations, jeopardising the bilateral ties.

"While the Government of Maldives champions the freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, the Government strongly believes these fundamental rights should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner," a part of the statement read.

The statement released by the ministry also highlighted a crucial point that spreading hatred and making false allegations regarding bilateral ties with neighbouring countries can tarnish relations with allies. It also affects the safety and security of their citizens in Maldives and Maldivians, who are living abroad.

Maldives government reaffirmed that the country's long-standing ties with all its international partners are based on principles of mutual respect and understanding.

While concluding the statement, the government of Maldives urged all parties, especially the political leadership, to act responsibly. They also asked to refrain from spreading false information that has the potential to undermine the country's cordial relations with its neighbours, and the international community.