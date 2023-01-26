Google Doodle uses illustration of Ahmedabad artist to celebrate India's 74th Republic Day

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated by Google with a doodle illustration made by Ahmedabad artist Parth Kothekar.

The Constitution was adopted by India on January 26, 1950, which declared the nation a republic, sovereign and democratic state.

The Republic Day Google Doodle which has been used this year is a hand-cut design featuring the Republic Day parade's elements like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the CRFP marching contingent as well as motorcycle riders.

"Today’s Doodle artwork is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where the president resides), the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders," Google Doodle stated.

While talking about the Republic Day Google Doodle, Kothekar stated, "My inspiration was to create a portrait of India. The exhibition that takes place during the Republic Day parade is vast and humbling! I wished to weave various strands and elements of it together."

"During my school days, every year I would be mesmerised by the Republic Day parade. Receiving this opportunity enlivened that fascination and I thoroughly enjoyed diving into it as I went into details of every facet displayed on the papercut. I learned a lot through this process,” the artist added.

The behind-the-scenes video of the Republic Day Google Doodle being created by Kothekar was shared by Google Doodle.

The complete Google Doodle shared on Republic Day was completed by Kothekar in 4 days, as he worked 6 hours a day. "I wanted to demonstrate the complexity of India, with all of its interconnected facets!" stated Kothekar.

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is present as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations this year. The theme of Republic Day this year is 'Jan Bhagidari'.

(With inputs from agencies)

