Republic Day 2023: This year’s R-Day parade 21-gun salute will be different. Here’s why

This year India marks its 74th Republic Day with a focus on self-reliance or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ across the country including its defence. In accordance with this, all Army equipment used during this year’s parade will be indigenously-built. It will also be the first time that tanks, weaponry and soldiers will march down Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard, in New Delhi, previously known as Rajpath.

In a bid to shed colonial-era vestiges, India has made several changes in the past couple of years, therefore, this Republic Day would also mark the first time that the 21-gun salute to the President of India and the National Flag will be given using indigenous-built 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) as opposed to the previously used Army’s British-era 25-pounder guns.

“We are transitioning towards indigenisation and the time is not far when all our equipment will be ‘swadeshi’. All equipment from the Army that will be showcased during the 74th Republic Day celebrations are made in India,” said the Chief of Staff Delhi Area Major, General Bhavnish Kumar, earlier this week. He also spoke about how this move is in line with New Delhi’s push for ‘Make in India’.

The week-long celebrations for Republic Day began on Monday (January 23) and will end on January 30 which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

What is the 21-gun salute?

The 21-gun salute commences when the sword of the Commandant of President’s Body Guards (PBG) comes down at the shout of ‘Rashtriya Salute’ for the President and the national flag during the Republic Day parade and is carried out while the national anthem is playing. The 21-gun salute is conducted by a specifically-designed cartridge or a blank round which is used to create the sound of firing as opposed to actual shells being fired.

Furthermore, salute is executed by seven artillery guns which fire three rounds at intervals of 2.25 seconds as the 52-second national anthem is played. A senior Army personnel told PTI, in 2017, "ideally all seven fire in a cyclical fashion until the 21st round is fired when hay of...jay jay hay is being sung or played".



It is traditionally the highest honour given to a person and was adopted by India from the British. Notably, to this day, every new president is honoured with the 21-gun salute after they are sworn in as well as on Republic Day.

From British-era 25-pounder guns to 105-mm Indian Field Guns

So far, the symbolic 21-gun salute was given using Army’s British-era 25-pounder guns which were designed and made in the 1940s, right before World War II, by the British. They have previously been described as versatile and accurate by the Indian Army due to their ability to function in extreme weather conditions. The ‘25-pounders’ were also used when India went to war in 1965 and 1971 with Pakistan but was decommissioned in the early 1990s and have since been used for ceremonial purposes.

However, for this Republic Day, the Indian government decided to replace the British-era gun with 105 mm Indian Field Guns (IFG). Designed and developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in 1972, IFGs have been produced in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh’s city of Jabalpur by Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) and Field Gun Factory, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and have been in service since 1984.

“Since the 105 mm Indian Field Gun is an indigenised gun, so we want to use this to replace the 25-pounder guns used earlier for the 21-Gun Salute. And, it is a matter of pride that we are showcasing our indigenous gun for this too”, said Major General Kumar, during a press conference, earlier this week. He also spoke about how these field guns are compact, light and can also be airdropped.

What else will the Army showcase during this year’s parade?

The parade will begin at around 10:30 am (local time) and will be preceded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath to pay his respects to those who lost their lives fighting for the nation. This will be followed by the unfurling of the national flag and the national anthem along with the 21-gun salute which will be carried out by the indigenously-built 105 mm IFG.

As mentioned earlier, all the equipment from the Army that will be showcased during the 74th Republic Day celebrations will be made in India. During the parade, it will march in nine mechanised columns which will include two Akash surface-to-air missile systems led by Lieutenant Chetana Sharma.

Additionally, ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) Dhruv and its weaponised version Rudra will also participate in the parade. The 90-minute parade from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the Kartavya Path will also comprise three MBT Arjun MK I, one BrahMos missile, Main Battle Tank Arjun, NAG missile system, Infantry Combat Vehicle of BMP-2 Sarath, K-9 Vajra-tracked self-propelled Howitzer gun, 10 Short Span Bridge, and so on, reported ANI.

