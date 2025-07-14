'Not taking any chances': Golden Temple receives RDX threat; bomb disposal teams deployed, CCTV surveillance stepped up

A bomb threat targeting the Golden Temple in Amritsar has triggered a high-level investigation and heightened security, officials confirmed on Monday (July 14). The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alerted the police after receiving an email threatening a blast at the Golden Temple. SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan said the email claimed RDX could be present in the area and warned of potential damage to the holy site.

“It vaguely mentioned Monday as the possible date of attack, but did not specify any time or other details. We are not taking any chances,” Mannan said.

Punjab Police launches investigation, FIR registered

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that an FIR has been filed and that the police have begun a full-scale probe into the threat. “We received a complaint from the SGPC that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple. We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies,” he told ANI.

Commissioner Bhullar assured the public that the matter was being taken seriously and all steps were being taken to maintain safety. “There is no need to panic. We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon,” he said.

Bomb disposal teams deployed, CCTV surveillance stepped up

To ensure full protection of the shrine, bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage units have been deployed in and around the Golden Temple. Additional police personnel have also been stationed at key locations. “We have initiated a full-fledged investigation and are working closely with the State Cyber Crime Cell. The email appears to have been sent by someone with malicious intent,” Bhullar said.

SGPC officials have also increased patrolling and vigilance, particularly along the parikrama and galliara. CCTV surveillance has been intensified and footage from previous days is being examined.

SGPC calls emergency review meeting, urges calm