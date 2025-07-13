/Missing DU student Sneha Debnath found dead in Yamuna river after six days

The Delhi Police on Sunday evening recovered the body of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a student of Delhi University who had been missing for nearly a week. Her body was found floating in the Yamuna River near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi. Sneha, originally from Tripura, lived in the Paryavaran Complex in South Delhi. She was studying at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College under Delhi University.

According to police, she went missing on 7 July, just after speaking to her family early that morning. Her phone was switched off shortly after. Her body was later identified by her family, officials confirmed.

What she told her family before vanishing

Sneha last contacted her family on the morning of 7 July at around 5:56 am. She said she was heading to Sarai Rohilla railway station to meet her friend, Pitunia. When her family later tried to reach her, they found her phone switched off. They then got in touch with Pitunia, who told them that Sneha had never turned up.

Growing increasingly worried, the family began their search, eventually learning from a cab driver that Sneha had instead gone to the Signature Bridge in north Delhi.

A note left behind and the desperate search that followed

Police said Sneha had left a note behind, suggesting that she planned to jump off the Signature Bridge. However, there was no CCTV footage to confirm what happened after she arrived at the bridge.

A missing person report was filed at Mehrauli Police Station in South Delhi. Two days later, on 9 July, the Delhi Police, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), launched a search operation near Signature Bridge. Despite their efforts, no trace of Sneha was found until 14 July.

Tripura CM steps in, Delhi Police intensifies efforts