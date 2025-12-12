Google Preferred
  Goa nightclub fire | Thailand cancels Luthra brothers' visas: 'Birch by Romeo Lane' owners' deportation to India delayed. Here's why

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 09:48 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 09:48 IST
Goa nightclub fire | Gaurav and Saurav Luthra with Thailand immigration Bureau officer Photograph: (Combination created using images X/page3newsthai)

Story highlights

Thailand has cancelled the visas of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, the owners of ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Goa, where a fire killed 25 on Dec 7. The brothers were caught in Phuket but are yet to be extradited to India. What is the reason for the delay in their deportation? Deets inside

Thailand on Thursday (Dec 11) cancelled the visas of Luthra brothers, the two siblings linked to the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people. The duo was apprehended in Thailand earlier in the day. The procedure to extradite them to India for trial has commenced, with deportation expected next week. The brothers, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, had absconded to Thailand after the tragic fire at their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. The nightclub owners, who had been hiding in Phuket, have now been transferred to a Bangkok detention centre awaiting deportation.

