Thailand cancels Luthra brothers’ visas: ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ owners' deportation to India delayed. Here's why

Thailand on Thursday (Dec 11) cancelled the visas of Luthra brothers, the two siblings linked to the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people. The duo was apprehended in Thailand earlier in the day. The procedure to extradite them to India for trial has commenced, with deportation expected next week. The brothers, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, had absconded to Thailand after the tragic fire at their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. The nightclub owners, who had been hiding in Phuket, have now been transferred to a Bangkok detention centre awaiting deportation.