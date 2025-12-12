/Andhra Pradesh horror: At least 15 dead as packed bus plunges into valley in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

In India's Andhra Pradesh, a tragic bus accident has claimed at least 15 lives. The accident happened in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district when a private bus, carrying a full load of passengers from Chittoor district, veered off a ghat road and plunged into a valley. The vehicle was travelling from Chittoor toward Maredumilli and had reportedly been returning from Bhadrachalam after a temple visit, with Annavaram as its next destination. Witnesses said they heard passengers screaming for help as the bus tumbled down the slope.