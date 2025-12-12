/Andhra Pradesh horror: At least 15 dead as packed bus plunges into valley in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

In India's Andhra Pradesh, a tragic bus accident has claimed at least 15 lives. The accident happened in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district when a private bus, carrying a full load of passengers from Chittoor district, veered off a ghat road and plunged into a valley. The vehicle was travelling from Chittoor toward Maredumilli and had reportedly been returning from Bhadrachalam after a temple visit, with Annavaram as its next destination. Witnesses said they heard passengers screaming for help as the bus tumbled down the slope.
Police and local residents rushed to the scene moments after the crash and began rescue efforts. Further details on the number of survivors and the cause of the accident awaited.
(More to follow)