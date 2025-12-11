/Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers arrested in Thailand, extradition to India underway - Reports

Luthra brothers, the two siblings linked to the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people, have been apprehended in Thailand, according to reports. The procedure to extradite them to India for trial has reportedly commenced. The brothers, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, had absconded to Thailand after the tragic fire at their Birch by Romeo Lane venue in Arpora, North Goa. This comes as the Goa Police revealed that their investigation into the recent fire incident found that the Luthra brothers booked flight tickets to Thailand just as emergency teams were struggling to contain the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

Luthra brothers fled soon after fire

According to the Goa Police, the Luthra brothers made the booking on the MakeMyTrip (MMT) platform at 1:17 am on December 7, a time when both the Goa Police and the Goa Fire Services were engaged in firefighting operations at the site. "Even as the Goa Police and Goa Fire Services were battling to douse the fire and rescue the people trapped inside, the Luthra brothers were preparing to flee the country," said officials.

