/Goa nightclub fire: Political blame-game begins, Akhilesh Yadav claims 'BJP helped accused flee'

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condemned the tragic Goa restaurant fire, saying the government's lax rules are to blame. He questioned whether national sentiment over "Vande Mataram" outweighs such tragedies and alleged that the BJP helps accused individuals flee the country, making the matter even more serious.



Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "What happened in Goa was tragic. Yesterday, we were wondering whether Vande Mataram is more emotional for us or this tragedy that unfolded in Goa. The government and the rules are responsible for such kinds of accidents. The matter becomes more serious when the accused flees the country... BJP helps the accused flee."



A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, Goa, which claimed 25 lives. Authorities have visited the site, summoned all relevant documents, and are investigating lapses that allowed the club to operate despite expired licenses, while the state government is extending full support to victims' families, the press note said.

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. The Goa government formed the committee to probe into the incident.



On Monday, the press note said that the Magisterial inquiry was initiated, and the Committee visited the site and called for all relevant documents. Further, it is noted that the Sarpanch had signed NOCs for electricity and water connections, House repairs, and a Trade License, amongst other permissions. The premise continued to run after the expiry of the Trade License since March 2024. Under Section 72-A of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, the local body is empowered to seal such premises. However, they failed to do so.



The club owners and accused in the Goa club fire case, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, fled to Phuket, Thailand, soon after the incident, the Goa police said on Monday.



According to the press note, the police are coordinating with the Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend both the accused. Police have noted that travelling to Phuket shows their "intent to avoid investigation."