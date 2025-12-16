/Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers land in Delhi after deportation from Thailand – First pic here

Goa nightclub fire accused Luthra brothers were arrested after landing in Delhi on Tuesday (Dec 16) following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand. This comes after they were nabbed in Thailand on Thursday (Dec 11) from a report in Phuket. Gaurav and Saurav Luthra will appear before the Patiala House court for remand proceedings. The brothers fled to Thailand after the deadly fire at their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. The tragic incident, which took place on December 6, 2025, killed 25 people.