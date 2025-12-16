/Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers land in Delhi after deportation from Thailand – First pic here

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 14:57 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 15:04 IST
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra land in Delhi after deportation from Thailand Photograph: (Network)

Story highlights

Goa nightclub fire accused Luthra brothers were arrested after landing in Delhi on Tuesday (Dec 16) following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand.

Goa nightclub fire accused Luthra brothers were arrested after landing in Delhi on Tuesday (Dec 16) following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand. This comes after they were nabbed in Thailand on Thursday (Dec 11) from a report in Phuket. Gaurav and Saurav Luthra will appear before the Patiala House court for remand proceedings. The brothers fled to Thailand after the deadly fire at their ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. The tragic incident, which took place on December 6, 2025, killed 25 people.

(more details to follow)

