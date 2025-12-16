Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /At least four dead after several vehicles catch fire in collision on Delhi-Agra Expressway

At least four dead after several vehicles catch fire in collision on Delhi-Agra Expressway

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 07:37 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 07:51 IST
At least four dead after several vehicles catch fire in collision on Delhi-Agra Expressway

At least four dead after several vehicles catch fire in collision on Delhi-Agra Expressway Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Harrowing video from the scene showed flames engulfing vehicles as the man recording the video says at least four buses were involved in the incident.

Multiple casualties are feared after several vehicles caught fire on the Delhi–Agra Expressway in Mathura in a major road collision due to dense fog on early Tuesday (Dec 16). The accident happened around 4 am. Harrowing video from the scene showed flames engulfing vehicles as the man recording the video says at least four buses were involved in the incident.

Detailing the accident, a witness recalled, “An accident took place and nearly 3-4 buses caught fire… I was sleeping when the accident occurred. The bus was fully occupied. All the seats were full. The accident occurred around 4 am.”

(more details awaited)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics