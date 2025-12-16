Multiple casualties are feared after several vehicles caught fire on the Delhi–Agra Expressway in Mathura in a major road collision due to dense fog on early Tuesday (Dec 16). The accident happened around 4 am. Harrowing video from the scene showed flames engulfing vehicles as the man recording the video says at least four buses were involved in the incident.
Detailing the accident, a witness recalled, “An accident took place and nearly 3-4 buses caught fire… I was sleeping when the accident occurred. The bus was fully occupied. All the seats were full. The accident occurred around 4 am.”
(more details awaited)