Goa Liberation Day 2023: Date, history and significance

Goa Liberation Day 2023: Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 each year to celebrate the liberation of the state from Portuguese rule in the year 1961. Liberation Day in Goa is a historic event that resonates with resilience and freedom. It's a time to rejoice and recall how the people of Goa united for freedom and harmony. Every year, Goans come together to joyfully and enthusiastically commemorate this historic occasion, representing the victory of the people's will over colonial rule.

From history to significance, here's all you need to know about this day

Goa Liberation Day 2023: History

Every year ‘Goa Liberation Day’ is observed on December 19. The Indian Army took control of Goa on this day in 1961 after it had been ruled by the Portuguese for about 451 years. Even after India gained independence from the British in 1947, the Portuguese refused to leave Goa because the region was distinct from the rest of India in terms of culture and religion. The Indian government at the time engaged in a series of diplomatic discussions with the Portuguese, rather than using force, as it was more focused on absorbing the independent princely states. The government of India decided to annex Goa through the military option after negotiations failed.

Goa Liberation Day: Significance

Goa Liberation Day is very important as it marks the official liberation and integration of Goa into the Indian Union in 1961 following centuries of Portuguese colonial rule.

This day opens an important chapter in Goa's history which symbolises the people's unwavering fight for freedom. It's a moment to celebrate and remember how the people of Goa united for freedom and harmony. It is celebrated with great cultural fervour and a sense of national pride and serves as a poignant reminder of the region's rich history, distinctive culture, and resilient spirit, all of which define this coastal paradise.

President’s Tribute on Goa Liberation Day

Extending her greetings to citizens on Goa Liberation Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the liberation of Goa and extended her greetings to citizens of the state.

Taking to her official handle on social media platform X, President Murmu posted, "On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exemplary courage and sacrifice. I wish a bright future for the residents of this beautiful state."

