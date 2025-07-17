/Goa-bound IndiGo flight pilot issued ‘PAN PAN PAN’ call before landing: What it means

An IndiGo flight carrying 191 passengers en route to Goa from Delhi made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday night following a technical snag detected mid-air. Before making an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) of Mumbai, Maharashtra, the pilot of the aircraft declared ‘PAN PAN PAN’ due to a malfunction in engine number 1.

Through this article, we will try to understand what the ‘PAN PAN PAN’ call is in the aviation sector and how it is different from the ‘Mayday call’ during a flight emergency.

What is the ‘PAN PAN PAN’ call? Why did the pilot say that?

A PAN alert is a standard international radio urgency signal used not only by aviation pilots during a technical snag but also by mariners to indicate a non-life-threatening emergency that requires immediate attention. In the aviation sector, pilots use this alert signal only when they discover serious technical issues in flights that don't pose an immediate threat to life or the aircraft but require quick attention.

This call signal is given when a flight has a partial engine failure, low fuel, medical emergencies on board, or any non-critical mechanical failure, among others.

How is a 'PAN' call different from a 'Mayday call'?

Basically, the PAN call is one level below a 'Mayday call,' which indicates a major but not immediate threat. The 'Mayday call' is given when there is engine failure, fire, or any accident that will jeopardise the safety and integrity of the aircraft. It is transmitted via radio to alert Air Traffic Control (ATC) or other vessels nearby.