/Another accident averted? IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai: Here's why pilot issued 'PAN PAN PAN' code

An IndiGo flight en route to Goa from New Delhi had to make an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday night after a mid-air technical snag was detected. The flight, 6E 6271, with an Airbus A320neo aircraft carrying 191 passengers and crew members, was originally scheduled to land at Manohar International Airport in Goa. However, for a precautionary measure, it was diverted to Mumbai, the CSMIA said in an official statement.

The flight took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Goa Airport when a mid-air technical snag prompted an emergency landing in Mumbai. The flight landed safely at 9:52 pm.

“Following the diversion of a Delhi-Goa flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA) at 21:35 hours on 16 July 2025. The flight landed safely at 21:52 hours. The full emergency status was withdrawn at 21:57 hours,” the CSMIA confirmed, news agency IANS reported.

Meanwhile, all passengers safely landed and were assisted by terminal staff. The airport authorities also assured of no impact on overall operations and added that the safety of passengers would be their top priority. “There has been no impact on overall airport operations. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority,” the airport added.

“An alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, the safety and security of the customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance,” the spokesperson said.

In addition, all passengers of the flight were reported to be safe.

What did the pilot say before the emergency landing?

According to Mumbai airport officials, the incident occurred when the IndiGo flight, 6E 6271, was flying around 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar, HT reported.