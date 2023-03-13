Goa: Assailants attack Delhi family with knives on the famous Anjuna Beach

Police in India's tourist hub of Goa arrested four persons in connection with an attack on a family that took place at the famous Anjuna Beach. The police said that the assailants were armed with knife and other weapons when they attacked the family. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The attack left family members injured.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reacted sharply on the incident and warned that such acts will not be tolerated in the state.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said a 47-year-old man, a resident of Delhi, on March 5 lodged a complaint saying he and his family members were attacked by a gang armed with belts, a baseball bat, and a knife.

The assailants also rained blows on the complainant and his kin, leaving them injured, as per the First Information Report (FIR). However, the police did not disclose how many members of the family were injured in the assault at the Anjuna beach in North Goa.

Dalvi said initially investigation revealed a knife and other weapons were used to inflict injuries on the vital organs of the victims.

"The accused were identified through CCTV cameras and arrested on Sunday," he said, adding all four are working in Goa. He said more arrests will be made soon and the police were investigating what triggered the attack.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, the chief minister said, "We will not tolerate any violation of law and order. The law would be strictly enforced. Any illegal act in the tourism business won't be tolerated". Sawant said people in the tourism industry should verify the background of job aspirants before employing them.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.