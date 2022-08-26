Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress; attacks Rahul Gandhi for 'childish behaviour'

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions, including primary membership of the grand old party of India and sent his resignation with sharp jabs at the organisational leadership.



In the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the former J&K chief minister and Union minister cited the sidelining of senior leaders and the increasing sway of a "coterie of inexperienced sycophants" as the reasons for his decision to quit.



The former Rajya Sabha MP also blamed Rahul Gandhi’s immaturity for the dwindling political clout of the Congress and its poor performance in successive elections.



Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised Rahul Gandhi in his scathing resignation letter sent to Sonia.

"Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," the Congress leader said as he attacked Rahul Gandhi.

In the letter, Azad said: "One of the glaring examples of his immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media." The senior Congress leader informed that the ordinance was "incubated" in the Congress core group and later approved by the cabinet and was presided over by the prime minister and approved by the president.

"This childish behaviour completely subverted the authority of the prime minister and Government of India," Azad claimed while adding it contributed to the defeat of the UPA government in the 2014 national elections.

"Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs AICC," he said, adding, "Before starting 'Bharat jodo yatra', leadership should have undertaken 'Congress jodo yatra'."

Azad said elections haven't been held at any level of the organisation as he further blamed the AICC saying: "Handpicked lieutenants of AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs AICC."

The Congress leader said "proxies" were being propped up to take over leadership of the party. According to reports, the election for Congress president has been delayed due to "Bharat jodo yatra" campaign with Congress president Sonia Gandhi set to announce the election dates in the next Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

(With inputs from Agencies)

