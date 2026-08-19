/Gen Z ‘threat’ is the new ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai’: Omar Abdullah reacts to viral video at Kargil checkpoint

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reacted to a viral video showing a female tourist arguing with security personnel at a checkpoint in Kargil while asserting Gen Z won’t tolerate nonsense, and said the phrase “we are Gen Z” could soon turn into an entitlement if used as a threat indiscriminately.

“This ‘we are Gen Z’ has become the new ‘jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai’. The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront,” Abdullah wrote on X.

“Jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai” is a familiar expression commonly used by youngsters in India to assert family influence or entitlement and browbeat police or other officials during a confrontation.

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The video, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, shows a woman at the Minimarg checkpoint in Kargil, Ladakh, arguing with security personnel over restrictions on traffic movement.

In the video, the woman is heard lashing out at security personnel after her group was stopped at a checkpoint in Dras, Kargil District, saying, “We are Gen-Z and we won’t tolerate this nonsense”, while questioning why tourists were being subjected to restrictions.

She is further heard alleging, “Kashmiriyon ke saath toh karte hi the ab tourists ke saath bhi karne lag gaye.”

According to police sources, the incident took place on July 25, when the movement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Dhiraj Seth along the Zojila-Gumri route necessitated temporary traffic restrictions due to security concerns.

She also complains that tourists travelled to the region after paying for their trip.

The viral video surfaced as US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Srinagar on Wednesday and met Abdullah. Gor said Washington would reconsider its travel advisories for Jammu and Kashmir.