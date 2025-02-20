Two patients undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune hospitals have succumbed to the illness over the past two days, bringing the total number of fatalities linked to the outbreak to 11 in the city.

A woman diagnosed with GBS passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday (Feb 18), while a man from Daund in Pune district succumbed to suspected GBS at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital on Monday (Feb 17).

Two more died in Pune

A woman from Nandedgaon, the epicenter of the Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak, initially experienced diarrhea on January 15 but recovered without needing medical treatment.

According to the officials, on January 22, she developed weakness in the lower limbs and was admitted to the hospital where she was given treatment for GBS. On January 25, she was shifted to another hospital where she was put on life support. She died during treatment on February 18.

A man admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on January 10 with suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) passed away on Monday after developing acute respiratory failure.

India toll rises to 23

In total, 23 individuals with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have lost their lives across India, with single fatalities reported in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Bengal, in addition to the Pune cluster, which was linked to contaminated water and identified on January 9.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of casualties linked to the outbreak with 19, and Pune alone has 11.

No fresh case reported in last 24 hrs

The total number of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases stood at 211 on Wednesday, with no new cases reported, according to officials. Pune has been at the center of the outbreak, accounting for 183 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases, prompting health authorities to take swift action to address the situation.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motion. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors.

