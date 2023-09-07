G20 Summit in India: Foreign delegates to be served meals on silver and gold-plated tableware | Watch

The Indian government is all set to welcome foreign delegates in New Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit. The national capital is all decked up for the mega geopolitical event to be held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan from September 9-10.

From the past few months, several arrangements has been made in the capital city to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to the delegates across the political, cultural and business lines attending the summit. On these lines, to showcase India’s culture of grand hospitality, the heads State and other global leaders will be served on silver and gold-plated utensils.

G20 delegates to be served food on unique silverware

The silverware on which G20 delegates will be served food is adorned with intricately engraved motifs. Around 15,000 silverware have been crafted by over 200 artisans in around 50,000 man-hours, Jaipur-based metalware firm, Iris Jaipur, said.

On Tuesday, the firm held a preview of its traditional cutlery intended for serving food to the guests attending the G20 Summit in the national capital.

It said that most of the utensils are steel or brass base or a mix of both with a coating of silver, while some wares have gold plating which will be used for serving welcome drinks.

“Designs are characterised by meticulous detailing, beaded borders, and a fusion of semi-machined hand craftsmanship with contemporary casting techniques. The electroplated silver finish adds a touch of sophistication, aligning seamlessly with the grandeur of the event,” Rajeev Pabuwal, chief executive officer of IRIS Metalware, told news agency PTI.

According to the firm, various luxury hotels in the national capital have been asked to provide silver and gold-plated cutlery which would be sued to serve the G20 delegates including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The convention centre is being catered by ITC and the foods will showcase regional cuisine, street food and millet, as per the G20 secretariat.

"As the G20 summit prepares itself to enthral the world leaders with our rich culinary heritage, each piece of tableware and decor reflects India's culture, art, and hospitality. With every shimmering detail, we curate a feast for the senses, intertwining heritage and luxury on a global stage. At the G20 Summit, our tableware isn't just silver; it's a reflection of India's resplendent spirit," Pabuwal added.

(With inputs from agencies)

