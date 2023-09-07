ASEAN central pillar of India’s Act East Policy: PM Modi in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Sept 7) said that the ASEAN is the central pillar in India’s Act East Policy, and added that it plays a key role in India's Indo-Pacific initiative.

Speaking at the 20th ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Modi spoke of this year’s theme ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth’, and emphasised that the region plays an important role in global growth.

“This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard and ASEAN is the epicentre of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth..."

'A matter of pride'

The Indian prime minister said that it was a matter of pride for him to co-chair the ASEAN-India Summit while highlighting India-Indonesia partnership is entering its fourth decade.

“Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us. ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East Policy. India supports ASEAN's outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific,” said the prime minister.

“Even in an environment of global uncertainties, our mutual cooperation is making steady progress. This is a testimony to the strength and resilience of our ties. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — One Earth, One Family, One Future — is the theme of India's G20 presidency," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Jakarta earlier in the day to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. After the ASEAN summit, Modi will attend the East Asia Summit.

“After that, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges", Modi had posted on social media platform X before leaving for Jakarta.

The Indian leader will later return to the Indian capital Delhi tonight ahead of the G20 Summit which is being hosted in the national capital on September 9 and 10.