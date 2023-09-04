G20 Summit Guidelines: 39 metro stations to remain closed from Sept 8 to 10 | Check list

Delhi Metro Operations: Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week, the Delhi Police Metro asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIP routes in order to maintain foolproof security arrangements.

New agency ANI reported that DCP Metro G Ram Gopal Naik in a letter listed 39 stations action needed to be taken. Metro stations like Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan markets and Dhaula Kuan have been marked as 'Sensitive stations.'

The two-day summit beginning on September 9 will be hosting leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. World leaders like US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and heads of the World Bank, and IMF will be attending the event.

The national capital which started its G20 preparations a few months ago has been training personnel to be deployed during the event. The preparations also include planting ornamental plants at traffic roundabouts and fountains.

Metro Gate operations in Delhi:

Supreme Court: All gates closed

Khan Market: Gates 1, 2 and 3 are closed; Gate 4 is open for entry and exit.

Kailash Colony: Gate 2 closed

Lajpat Nagar: All gates closed except Gate 5

Janpath: All gates closed except Gate 2

Bhikaji Cama Place: All gates closed

Additionally gates of Jangpura, Ashram, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, R K Puram, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, IIT, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar Cantt, Palam, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi gate etc will also be closed from September 8 to 10.

However, below is the list of metro stations with no restrictions on entry and exit:

Aero City, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Dwarka Sec-21, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, Rajiv Chowk, Chandini Chowk and Chawri Bazar.

On Sunday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that "Tourst smart cards" will be sold through 36 dedicated metro station counters from September 4-13 in view of the summit. These cards will be available on regular days too, anticipating an increased flow of passengers. These cards will be sold for a period of 10 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

