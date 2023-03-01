Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov reaches Indian capital for G20 foreign ministers' meet

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia's Sergey Lavrov arrived in Indian capital New Delhi early Wednesday for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (G20 FMM). The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Tuesday said Lavrov and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet and discuss several regional topics including "developments in Ukraine," ANI reported.

The statement read, "as part of the visit's bilateral events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will discuss ways to further advance cooperation in key areas, as well as coordinate the schedule of upcoming contacts. The main thematic blocks include trade, investment, transport and logistics cooperation, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, and promising projects in the energy sector."

🇷🇺🇮🇳 On March 1-3, FM #Lavrov will pay a working visit to India, as head of the Russian delegation to the #G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.



While in New Delhi, he will also meet with his Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar.



It added that both ministers will exchange views on international topics including the G20 presidency, coordination of approaches in the UN, BRICS, RIC, and the current state of Afghanistan.

It said Russia supports India in its G20 presidency and its commitment to promoting a unifying agenda that will restore confidence in multilateral diplomacy and prevent the fragmentation of the global economy.

The public statement also stated that during the regular foreign ministers’ meeting, Russia intends to firmly and openly talk about the reasons and instigators of the current serious problems in world politics and the global economy. It will also focus on the attempts by the West to take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands. The meeting will also concentrate on its striving to continue receiving unilateral rent, in part, through unequal trade and violent interference in the affairs of sovereign states.

ANI reported that the Russian foreign minister will also attend the Raisina Dialogue 2023.

The upcoming event's theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. During the event, Lavrov will meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

