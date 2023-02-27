In pics | Delhi hosts vintage vehicles rally ahead of G20 summit

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to take place later this year, a vintage car rally was organised in the capital city of New Delhi. Cars and bikes from the 1920s to the 1970s zipped across Delhi roads as a celebration of industrial heritage and culture. "Vintage for Life" - the G20 car drive, as it was named was a huge success as people gathered in numbers to watch the iconic cars and bikes saunter with style and flamboyance.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor flags off the car rally

Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena had the honours to flag off the car rally from the National Stadium. As many as 50 vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles zipped through the streets of Delhi.

(Photograph: Others )

Motor enthusiasts gather

Motor enthusiasts gathered in the capital city of Delhi on a Sunday spring afternoon to participate in a vintage car rally. Timeless classics were on display as the proud owners flaunted their prized possessions.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Befitting event for India's G20 presidency

"It is a befitting event to mark India's presidency of G20. It is heartening to see so many vintage enthusiasts from corporate India come together to promote the message of sustainability," said Heritage Motoring Club of India which organised the event in association with Department of Transport, GNCTD.

(Photograph: Twitter )

People gather to enjoy the show

People from all walks of life gathered in and around Lutyen's Delhi to witness the vintage cars prancing around in their full glory. Some watched the show while others recorded it on their phones to preserve it as a memory.

(Photograph: Others )

Marquee cars take a stroll

Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, Cadillacs, Lincolns, Packards, Bugatti, Buicks, Alfa Romeo, Fiats, Triumphs, Singers, Peugeots, Mercedes, and Mustangs amongst other marquee cars strolled on the tarmac of Delhi.

(Photograph: Twitter )

G20 delegates participate

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other top officials were also present at the venue. Other G20 diplomats also took part in the event.

(Photograph: Others )