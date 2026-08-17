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FSSAI crackdown forces 6 companies to withdraw misleading labels and claims

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:54 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:54 IST
FSSAI crackdown forces 6 companies to withdraw misleading labels and claims

Representative image. Photograph: (Magnific)

Story highlights

FSSAI says 6 food companies withdrew misleading labels and claims after notices, including Livyor's 'vegan & healthy' tag on edamame beans. Measures include pulled claims, revised packaging, and halted production, as part of a wider consumer safety crackdown.

Food regulator FSSAI on Sunday (August 16) stated that corrective actions have been taken against six companies to withdraw misleading labels and trade marks, after the notices were issued against these firms for violationing of law. The FSSAI in the social media post confirmed that six Food Business Operators (FBOs) took quick action after notices from the regulator.


"Measures range from withdrawing misleading label claims to revising product packaging to ensure consumer safety and compliance," it added. Further, the FSSAI informed that Livyor Ventures Pvt Ltd has pulled out the misleading claim of 'vegan & healthy,' submitting its response regarding the misleading claims made on the label of the product "Livyor Roasted Edamame Beans".

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Broader crackdown

In addition, Rajasthan Agro and General Industries has acted on the notice by taking down all misleading claims and discontinuing use of the PPM. Similarly, Iota Nanotechnology Pvt Ltd has stripped the misleading claims from its packaging and halted production of the non-standardised water product.


Panchamurtha Industries Pvt Ltd, for its part, has pulled the electrolyte drink listing from its website altogether. Over the past several months, the FSSAI has been actively pursuing enforcement action against multiple food business operators found in violation of regulations, including a broader crackdown targeting both energy drink and alcoholic beverage manufacturers.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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