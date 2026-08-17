/FSSAI crackdown forces 6 companies to withdraw misleading labels and claims

Food regulator FSSAI on Sunday (August 16) stated that corrective actions have been taken against six companies to withdraw misleading labels and trade marks, after the notices were issued against these firms for violationing of law. The FSSAI in the social media post confirmed that six Food Business Operators (FBOs) took quick action after notices from the regulator.



"Measures range from withdrawing misleading label claims to revising product packaging to ensure consumer safety and compliance," it added. Further, the FSSAI informed that Livyor Ventures Pvt Ltd has pulled out the misleading claim of 'vegan & healthy,' submitting its response regarding the misleading claims made on the label of the product "Livyor Roasted Edamame Beans".

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Broader crackdown

In addition, Rajasthan Agro and General Industries has acted on the notice by taking down all misleading claims and discontinuing use of the PPM. Similarly, Iota Nanotechnology Pvt Ltd has stripped the misleading claims from its packaging and halted production of the non-standardised water product.