/Lakshmi Mittal's steel giant hit in Zelensky's hometown as Russia strikes back after drone blitz

Indian-origin billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s ArcelorMittal mining and metallurgical complex in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine’s largest integrated steel unit, was hit by a Russian missile strike, damaging key energy infrastructure and blast-furnace operations and forcing a partial halt to production.

The attack on the steel complex came after Ukraine launched one of its largest drone barrages against Russia, with hundreds of drones targeting several regions across the country. At least six people were killed in the attacks, according to Russian officials.

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Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had intercepted 822 Ukrainian drones overnight, describing the barrage as a major aerial assault. Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov called it “one of the most massive drone attacks in recent memory”.

Vorobyov said an 83-year-old man was killed after a Ukrainian drone struck a private home in the Moscow region. Another attack triggered a fire at a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk. Wildberries is Russia’s largest online retailer and is controlled by billionaire Tatyana Kim, the country’s richest woman.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said around 600 drones had been detected heading towards the Russian capital, with about a third of them destroyed over the Moscow region.

In Russia’s southwestern Rostov region, another Ukrainian drone attack killed five people, Governor Yury Slyusar said. More than 150 drones were involved in the attack, which damaged several homes and a railway station and sparked a forest fire.