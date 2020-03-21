From US president to Indian leaders, politicians defy social distancing calls amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid coronavirus pandemic, politicians across the world have been echoing the chant for social isolation under preventive measures.

On social media, they have been urging people to stay indoors "flatten the curve" of infections. But, their actions have indicated quite the opposite.

For example US President Donald Trump. On March, Trump made a categorical call for social distancing. However, in later days of the week, multiple videos came out showing Trump defying his own rule.

He shook hands with everyone on the dais during a conference at the White House.

Here in India too the situation is quite similar.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Chauhan took to Twitter to urge people to avoid public gatherings.

However, the BJP leader was found attending a gathering of hundreds of people organised at the party headquarter in Delhi.

Kamal Nath, the man who was unseated by Shivraj Chouhan didn't do much better either.

On Friday, the senior Congress leader held a conference in Bhopal where he waled with his entourage close-by disregarding the 1-meter social distancing rule.

The political tensions definitely got the better of these politicians.

Even the Indian Parliament seems to be flouting the Prime Minister's call to stay at home.

Currently, 48 per cent of the legislators are aged 56 and above

and PM Modi had specifically asked for people in this age group to stay at home.

Opposition parties allege that the BJP does not want to shut down Parliament due to the political drama in Madhya Pradesh.

Interestingly, BJP had denied Congress' request to delay the trust vote due to the virus outbreak.