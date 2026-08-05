/From the Himalayas to the North Pole: Uttarakhand teen to represent India on rare Arctic expedition | WION Horizons

From the mountains of Uttarakhand to the frozen Arctic, an Indian teenager is set to embark on a journey that only a handful of people ever experience. Lucky Rawat, a student from Chakrata in Uttarakhand, has been selected to represent India in the 'Icebreaker of Knowledge', a 10-day international scientific and educational expedition to the geographic North Pole. The programme, which began from Russia's northern port city of Murmansk, has brought together students from 22 countries aboard the nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy.

The expedition offers participants a rare opportunity to travel to 90° North latitude, one of the most remote and inaccessible places on Earth, while learning about Arctic science, climate, and international cooperation.

One student, one country

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rawat earned his place after clearing a three-stage international selection process, with one student chosen from each participating nation.

"I am from Chakrata in Uttarakhand and have come here as India's ambassador for this expedition. It is a 10-day expedition during which we will travel to the North Pole. We will be among the very few people who have actually reached the North Pole," he said.

The expedition includes students aged between 14 and 16 from countries including India, Bangladesh, China and Russia, creating a platform for young minds to collaborate across borders through science and education.

More than a voyage

The Icebreaker of Knowledge is designed to introduce students to the Arctic's unique environment while encouraging scientific curiosity and cultural exchange.

Beyond the symbolic achievement of reaching the North Pole, participants will engage in educational activities centred on polar research, environmental awareness and the importance of the Arctic in understanding global climate systems.

A proud moment for India

For Rawat's family, the selection marks a milestone. His father, Ram Singh, said he was proud that his son had cleared the competitive online selection process to represent India on the international expedition.